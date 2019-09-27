Orlando City-FCC Preview

While Orlando City SC is looking to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, FC Cincinnati is trying to avoid making some dubious MLS history – which the side from Florida should be familiar with.

Visiting Orlando looks to kept its season-high winless stretch from reaching seven games Sunday against Cincinnati, which remains on the cusp of setting the record for most goals allowed in a season.

With two games remaining, Orlando (9-14-9) still finds itself alive for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference despite going 0-3-3 since beating Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 14. City is 10th in the East, with two teams in the way and six points back of New England, which holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference.

However, a loss or draw Sunday, or a Revolution win or tie against New York City FC on the same day would eliminate City from playoff contention.

“We know we still have a chance to make the playoffs,” forward Tesho Akindele told Orlando’s official website. “We have to take care of our business. Obviously, things are a little bit out of our control, but all we can do is take care of our business.”

Orlando’s playoff chances took a severe hit with a 2-1 loss at Houston last weekend to fall to 0-3-4 on the road since winning at Columbus on June 29. Dom Dwyer had a goal in his second straight match to open the scoring in the sixth minute for City, but the visitors could not hold on as the Dynamo scored twice over a three-minute stretch of the second half to take the three points.

“I think it’s just focus in big moments of the game,” said Akindele, who’s posted a career-high nine goals this season.

“It’s just been a little of a lack of focus at big moments in a game. But, there are so many games that we play real well and keep going back to that little bit of a lack of focus.”

One area Orlando has focused on enough to show some major improvement is on defense, where it’s conceded 46 goals after allowing a league-record 74 in 2018. However, City no longer holds that record alone and likely won’t be part of it when the season ends next weekend.

Cincinnati (6-22-4), which has endured a rather rough expansion season, already matched Orlando’s goal-concession record with two games left. FCC, though, has kept a clean sheet in two of the last three matches – most recently last weekend in a scoreless home draw with Chicago. Of course, Cincinnati has failed to score in its last two contests.

“The last few weeks, I think we did well,” defender Markiel van der Werff told Cincinnati’s official website. “That gives you confidence, of course. In the end, it’s important to start (and keep) a clean sheet.”

FCC was far from stingy during a 5-1 loss at Orlando on May 19. Akindele and Nani (12 goals) each had a brace and Dwyer (seven goals) also scored.