Orlando City-FC Dallas Preview

Oscar Pareja claimed Orlando City were facing “the best two teams in the West” this week, with the Lions now confident of claiming all six points on offer.

Orlando faced a grueling stretch that took them first to Sporting Kansas City and then, this Sunday, to FC Dallas.

Pareja felt at the start of the week these were the top two outfits in the Western Conference, but Orlando claimed a 2-1 win at Sporting KC. According to striker Daryl Dike, buoyed by that success, they now believe they can win again at Dallas, Pareja’s former club.

“We’ve had seven unbeaten games on the trot,” he said. “We went to a strong Sporting Kansas City side and proved we can compete against anybody. We know FC Dallas will be a strong side, but at the same time, we’re also a very strong side. I think we’ll be able to cope with it.

“We expect ourselves to go out and get the three points.”

Pareja is maintaining his focus despite the return to familiar surroundings, saying: “It is special, yes, but at the end of the day, i”s a game that comes just like the next one.

“We’re trying to prepare and do the same as we have done.”

There will be fans present and Pareja’s replacement Luchi Gonzalez, whose side were beaten 1-0 by Atlanta United on Wednesday, anticipates a positive response.

“I know that Oscar will have great emotion to be in this stadium and he will surely have a good reception because he did very positive things here,” Gonzalez said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Matt Hedges

A rather harsh handball call marred Hedges’ impressive defensive display against Atlanta United. He contributed four clearances and a block and will hope to prove his worth again against Orlando’s dangerous attack.

Orlando City – Nani

After a slow start to September, Orlando’s captain is back on top form. Nani had a goal and an assist against Chicago Fire and then created the winner at Sporting KC with a gorgeous pass in behind. Dallas must more effectively track runners when the winger’s in possession.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Orlando recorded their first win over Dallas in MLS with a 2-0 home victory in August last year. Dallas won three of their first four matches against Orlando, including both in Frisco by a 6-0 aggregate score.

– Dallas have won their past three home matches and have lost only one of their seven at home this season (W4 D2). A win over Orlando would give Dallas their first four-match home winning streak since June to July 2018.

– Orlando are on a club-record seven-match unbeaten run (W5 D2), surpassing the previous mark of six straight with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on Wednesday. Orlando’s 25 points and 25 goals are both the most they have had through 13 matches of an MLS season.

– Franco Jara has scored an MLS-high five goals in September, scoring in four of his five starts this month, including his past three starts in a row. Jara has scored in both of Dallas’ home matches this month.

– Benji Michel has scored in four of his past five MLS matches, including both away games in that time. Michel could become just the third Orlando player to score in three straight away matches after Nani (April to June 2019) and Cyle Larin (July to August 2016).