ARCADIA, Calif. (AP)Storm the Court won the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds on opening day of the Breeders' Cup on Friday, scoring the biggest upset in the race's 35-year history.

All of the day's 10 races - led by five Cup races for 2-year-olds - went off safely at Santa Anita, where 36 horses have died since December.