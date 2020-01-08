Online petition created to cancel classes at LSU for the National Championship game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks with Joe Burrow #9 in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Someone has created an online petition to convince the LSU Board of Supervisors to cancel classes at the University Monday and Tuesday so students can watch the LSU football team take on Clemson at the National Championship game in New Orleans.

The petition, titled “Cancel School for the National Championship,” was created by Anna Rabalais over the weekend and has since received more than 1,190 signatures of its 1,500-signature goal.

The petition was created after there was no confirmation the University would cancel the first two days of classes for the spring 2020 semester to make accommodations for students who want to cheer on the Tigers.

