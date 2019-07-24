Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals revealed

TOKYO, Japan (KETK) – The medals for the Tokyo 202 Olympics were unveiled Wednesday as the countdown to the games begins.

The reveal was the main attraction of a ceremony at the Japanese Capital to commemorate the landmark.

Internation Olympic Committee President, Thomas Back, attended the ceremony.

The medals are three inches in diameter and feature Greek Goddess of Victory Nike in their design along with the Olympic symbol. The medals are also made from recycled metals, collected from electronic devices donated across Japan.

Bach said that Tokyo is the best-prepared city he has seen ahead of the games.

“I have never seen an Olympic city as prepared as Tokyo with one year to go until the Olympic Games.”

Organizers believe they are on the right path toward a world-class sporting event. More than three million tickets have already been sold with 200 thousand volunteer applications.

