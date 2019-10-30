US Track and Field appoints Holloway, Monday as head coaches

1  of  2
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The U.S. track and field team will be led by Michael Holloway and Rose Monday next summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

The men’s and women’s staffs were announced Wednesday by USA Track & Field.

Holloway is the coach at the University of Florida, where he’s helped the Gators to nine NCAA titles. Monday assisted at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. She serves as the chair of women’s track and field.

The women’s assistants include LaTanya Sheffield (sprints/hurdles), Megan Watson (distance), Robyne Johnson (jumps/combined), Sandra Fowler (throws) and Marsha Seagrave (manager).

The men’s assistants are Darryl Woodson (sprints/hurdles), Stanley Redwine (distance), Nat Page (jumps/ combined), Gary Aldrich (throws) and Tim Weaver (manager).

Orin Richburg is a relay coach, with Danielle Siebert and Manny Bautista serving as event managers.

