Munich to host multi-sport European Championships in 2022

MUNICH (AP)Munich has been awarded the 2022 edition of the multi-sport European Championships, but swimming isn’t confirmed on the program.

The announcement on Tuesday means the event returns to Germany after Berlin hosted the athletics portion of the inaugural championships in 2018, though most other sports were held in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Athletics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon are all confirmed.

European Championships Management, which organizes the event, said aquatic events like swimming and diving are out because the European swim federation, known as LEN, didn’t feel Munich’s facilities were suitable.

”LEN have taken the decision to look elsewhere,” the ECM said, but added the other sports might consider allowing LEN to host its championships in parallel somewhere else as athletics did last year.

”The integration of LEN would be considered. The joint city host format worked in 2018.”

LEN, which committed ”in principle” to 2022 in an announcement from 2016, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 2022 events will use the Olympic Park in Munich 50 years after the city held the 1972 Olympics.

”Once again we have the opportunity to present Germany as a sport-loving and hospitable country,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement.

The championships were created by European sports federations keen to attract more attention to their events by scheduling them together with a single TV rights package.

It also helps federations resist control by the European Olympic Committees, which launched their own multi-sport European Games in 2015.

The 2022 championships will run from Aug. 11-21.

