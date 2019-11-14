1  of  2
Breaking News
Nacogdoches County authorities say suspect behind Cody Jinks concert threat has confessed Former Whitehouse ISD equipment manager accused of molesting football player, fourth-grader in 2011

Estonian ski coach gets suspended sentence in doping case

Olympics Summer
Posted: / Updated:

TALLINN, Estonia (AP)An Estonian court has given a one-year suspended sentence to veteran ski coach Mati Alaver for his role in international doping.

The Baltic News Service reports that Alaver was found to have incited athletes to dope and accepted a plea bargain.

Estonia’s public broadcaster reports the court identified three Estonian athletes and one foreign athlete involved but ruled their names would not be disclosed.

Alaver’s case is linked to the arrests of five cross-country skiers, two of them Estonians, at the Nordic world championships in Austria in February.

The case has caused a scandal in Estonia, where cross-country skiers are star athletes who have won all of the small Baltic nation’s seven Winter Olympic medals.

Alaver was stripped of two state honors by President Kersti Kaljulaid in March.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories