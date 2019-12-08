Live Now
FOX News special report of House Judiciary Impeachment hearing

Oklahoma State, Texas A&M to meet in Texas Bowl

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State (8-4, Big 12) vs. Texas A&M (7-5, SEC), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Oklahoma State: RB Chuba Hubbard, 1,936 yards rushing, 21 rushing touchdowns.

Texas A&M: QB Kellen Mond. 2,802 yards passing, 19 touchdowns; 383 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oklahoma State: Hubbard’s yardage total is the second-highest for a single season in school history, behind Barry Sanders’ Heisman-winning 1988 season.

Texas A&M: All five of the Aggies’ losses are to teams in the current top 10 — LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama.

LAST TIME

Oklahoma State 30, Texas A&M 29. (Sept. 24, 2011)

BOWL HISTORY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are playing in their school-record 14th consecutive bowl game.

Texas A&M: The Aggies last played in the Texas Bowl in 2016, a 33-28 loss to Kansas State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories