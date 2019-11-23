Ohams scores 15 to carry Fordham over Grand Canyon 70-58

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP)Chuba Ohams registered 15 points and eight rebounds as Fordham got past Grand Canyon 70-58 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.

Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and nine rebounds for Fordham (4-1). Jalen Cobb and Erten Gazi also scored 10 points each.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (2-5). Carlos Johnson added 17 points.

