Nze scores 16 to lift Butler past Morehead St. 68-50

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Nze added another 16 as Butler used a strong second half to remain undefeated by knocking off Morehead State 68-50 on Friday night.

The teams played to a 30-30 draw through the first half and Butler led by just two points, 34-32 through the first four minutes of the second half, when Sean McDermott hit a 3 to make it 37-32 and spark a 12-3 run.

Bryce Golden hit a 3 with 9:48 left to make it 49-37 and the Bulldogs maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Nze hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds for Butler. Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Sean McDermott added 10 points.

James Baker had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2). Djimon Henson added 11 points. Justin Thomas had 8 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Butler matches up against Missouri on Monday. Morehead State plays William & Mary on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories