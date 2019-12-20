Breaking News
Carthage defeats Waco La Vega 42-28 for 3rd state title in past four years
Live Now
Austin police hold update on missing mom found murdered, infant found alive

Nuhu carries Portland St. past Loyola Marymount 76-66

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Sal Nuhu had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lift Portland State to a 76-66 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Kyle Greeley and Alonzo Walker had 10 points apiece for the Vikings (6-6), who shot 69% in the first half to race to a 51-29 lead. Nine different players had field goals as PSU went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 18 of 26 overall.

Portland State cooled off to 32% in the second half, going 1 of 11 from distance, but the lead never dipped into single digits.

Eli Scott had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (5-7), who finished 1 of 10 behind the arc and shot 39%.

—–

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories