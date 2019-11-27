Nowell effort send UALR past St. Francis (NY)

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Markquis Nowell had 28 points as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated St. Francis (NY) 67-56 on Tuesday night.

Nowell hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds.

Ruot Monyyong had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-3). Kamani Johnson added seven rebounds. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Unique McLean had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers (2-4). Rob Higgins added 12 points. Chauncey Hawkins had 11 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock faces Alcorn State at home on Wednesday. St. Francis (NY) plays St. Peter’s on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

