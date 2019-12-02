Norwich City-Southampton Preview

Though Southampton and Norwich City remain in the relegation zone, both have shown some solid form within the Premier League of late.

Each side will try to extend their league unbeaten run to three games Wednesday night at St Mary’s.

At the moment, Southampton (3-3-8) sit atop the drop zone, two points from safety. Norwich (3-2-9), meanwhile, are one point back of the Saints heading into the mid-week fixtures.

Southampton, who returned from the recent international break to draw Arsenal 2-2 on Nov. 23, ended an 0-2-6 stretch with last weekend’s 2-1 win over basement-dwellers Watford. Danny Ings (seven league goals) leveled the match with a 78th-minute score and James Ward-Prowse put the home side ahead for good five minutes later en route to recording their first victory at St Mary’s this season.

“It’s a win,” somewhat embattled manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told Southampton’s official website. “It’s important for everybody. We knew that we had a lot of pressure (against Watford), and it was a very, very important game ahead of the next weeks.”

Getting that long-awaited home victory is also something key to build on for the Saints.

“Now, we have that first win, which gives us a lift,” Hasenhuttl said. “It’s important for the next home game against Norwich. Because we’re still under the line and we need another win.”

Based on recent history against Norwich, a home victory could be in the cards for the Saints. Though these sides have not matched up since the FA Cup in January 2017, Southampton have won three straight games against the Canaries at St Mary’s.

Norwich earned their first road triumph of the Premier League season at Everton, 2-0, on Nov. 23 and followed by also playing Arsenal to a 2-2 draw over the weekend. Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell scored for the Canaries, who have managed to earn points in consecutive league matches for the first time during their return to the top-flight of English football.

“We deserved three points,” midfielder Kenny McLean told Norwich’s official website after the Arsenal draw. “We more than matched the quality they’ve got in their squad. Going forward, if we build on that we’ll be good.

“We’ll recover and go again on Wednesday. It’s another big game against Southampton – and they keep coming thick and fast. It’s an exciting time with games every few days. Hopefully, we can get some points on the board.”

Pukki’s goal was his team-leading seventh of the season and ended a six-game Premier League scoring drought.