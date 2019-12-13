Norwich City-Leicester City Preview

Jamie Vardy and Leicester City look to make the party rage on Saturday when the striker looks to extend his goal-scoring streak to nine matches while hopefully helping the club extend their record top-flight run to nine wins on the trot versus promoted Norwich City at King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers clearly has brought out the best in the 32-year-old Vardy, who leads the Premier League with 16 goals and is stalking his Premier League record 11-match run with a goal set during Leicester’s magical title-winning 2015-16 season. The former England international has bagged 25 goals in 26 matches since Rodgers arrived in February, and this season, only Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has more goals (17) in Europe’s top five leagues.

Perhaps more impressive is Vardy’s goal per 90 minutes – currently 1.0 – is better than the 2015-16 season when he set a personal best with 24 and found the back of the net once every 131 minutes. The only other player in Premier League annals with two streaks of goals in eight or more matches is Manchester United’s Ruud van Nistelrooy, the man whose record Vardy broke four seasons ago.

One key change Rodgers has made is asking Vardy to pick his spots to press defenders as opposed to give chase and press regardless. The forward has always been a tireless and willing hounder of the ball, but his selectivity has resulted in a better efficiency rate as well as better energy rate to make those darting runs that have fueled his goal-scoring binges.

Vardy has struck for 11 goals during his current run and is coming off a brace in Sunday’s 4-1 romp over fellow new boys Aston Villa. His goals on either side of halftime bracketed ones by Kelechi Ihenacho and Jonny Evans shortly before and after intermission a the Foxes (12-2-2) put eight of their 23 shots on frame to remain eight points behind leaders Liverpool while also taking over the league’s best goal difference at plus-29.

“We’re just carrying on doing what we’re doing,” Vardy told the Leicester Mercury, dismissing worries about squad rotation affecting his splendid form. “We’re going into each game with confidence. December is that busy that you can pick up a lot of points quickly, so we’ll keep going and look forward to Norwich and see if we can get the three points again.”

As Vardy has been lighting up opponents, Iheanacho is finally coming around as a secondary scoring option. The 23-year-old Nigeria international, who made a £25 million move from Manchester City in 2017, has a four-match goal-scoring streak of his own, which includes a pair of Carabao Cup appearances.

Rodgers reported a fully healthy squad ahead of this match, and left back Ben Chilwell came through Sunday’s win unscathed. The England international is reportedly a Chelsea target during the January window, while rumours are also linking centre back Caglar Soyuncu to Manchester City.

This will also be the first time Foxes midfielder James Maddison faces his former club since his £20 million move to the Midlands before the start of last season. The 23-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 16 matches in all competitions.

“Norwich is the first result I check every week. I feel more like a supporter than an ex-player,” he told the Norwich Evening News. “I want Norwich to win every single week, just two weekends when they don’t. This is one of them. I’ve got to treat it as any other game.

“It’s not any other game, it’s a special game for me. I’m not going to say different because Norwich is a club where I’ve got so many great memories from my time there.

Norwich City (3-2-11) are second-bottom on 11 points, five clear from safety as they will likely need to have more points at season’s end to escape the drop given their -17 goal difference is joint second-worst with fellow bottom-three side Southampton.

The Canaries have dropped back-to-back games and were on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline at home versus new boys Sheffield United last Sunday. Alexander Tettey staked Norwich to a lead just before the half-hour, but two goals by the Blades in a three-minute span shortly after intermission consigned Daniel Farke’s team to their eighth loss in 11 league matches (1-2-8).

Farke may have a selection dilemma on his hands in the midfield after Emi Buendia played well when given a start to rest youngster Todd Cantwell. Cantwell, who has featured for England’s Under-21 side, came off the bench after scoring two goals in starting the previous three contests.

“We had the thought Emi gave us a good reaction on the training pitch to being left out, and he was back to his sharpest,” Farke told the Pink Un. “Todd was brilliant in the last games but I thought at Southampton he looked a bit tired and we also have to keep in mind even for a young lad praised so much it is a lot of load to carry.”

Leicester City did the double the last time the Canaries were in the top flight, posting a pair of one-goal wins in 2015-16. Vardy scored in the 2-1 win at Carrow Road, while Leonardo Ulloa’s 89th-minute goal separated the sides in the last fixture at the Midlands.