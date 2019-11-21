Norwich City-Everton Preview

One must go back to the spring for the last time Everton won back-to-back matches in the Premier League. If there was ever a better time for them to accomplish that feat again, it would be this weekend.

The Toffees should be in good shape for a second straight victory on Saturday, when they welcome lowly Norwich City to Goodison Park.

Everton (4-2-6) have pretty much been their own worst enemy thus far on the Premier League season. Mental lapses, defensive breakdowns and a knack for failing to take advantage of things in the final-third are all reasons the Toffees are 15th in the table.

Yet, Everton are just one point out of the top-half of the table, and have taken four of a possible six points from their last two league games. The Toffees won 2-1 at Southampton in their most recent match prior to the international break.

Tom Davies scored in the fifth minute and Richarlison (three goals) recorded the go-ahead goal in the 75th for Everton, who again have a chance to win consecutive Premier League contests as part of three-game run from March 17-April 7.

“We are learning and improving every time,” manager Marco Silva, whose job seems a little safer at the moment, told Everton’s official website.

“Now, we play at home against Norwich, and have to be strong at Goodison.”

Everton last faced Norwich in the Premier League during the 2015-16 season, and are 2-2-0 in their last four against the Canaries.

Norwich (2-1-9) sit last in the league on seven points, are mired in a three-game losing streak and 0-1-6 since that seemingly improbable 3-2 home win over Manchester City on Sept. 14. Since that most impressive victory, however, Norwich have scored just two goals in seven top-flight matches.

Their last such score came on Onel Hernandez’s goal in the 88th minute of a 3-1 home loss to Manchester United on Oct. 27. Perhaps most discouraging for the Canaries is that they have only one road goal this season, that coming in their season-opening 4-1 loss at Liverpool.

“We have to stick together, get closer and think about what we can do better,” Hernandez told Norwich’s official website following their most recent 2-0 home loss to Watford on Nov.8.

“Nothing’s over. We have to keep going on and focus on Everton.”

Norwich’s star Finnish forward Teemu Pukki still leads the team with six goals. However, he recorded his most recent against City back in September.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has scored two of his six goals over all competitions this season during the last three contests.