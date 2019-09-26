Norwich City-Crystal Palace Preview

Dating to last season, Crystal Palace have done a decent job of earning points at home. Doing the same on the road has not been easy for Norwich City in the early days of their return to the Premier League.

With each side looking to rebound from a disappointing result in their most recent top-flight match, Palace look to push their unbeaten run over all competitions at Selhurst Park to seven games whilst trying to keep the Canaries winless on the road Saturday.

Say this for Crystal Palace (2-2-2), they have been inconsistently consistent out of the gate this season. They’ve beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford, but also lost to newcomers Sheffield United. At least the Eagles are amidst a 2-4-0 overall stretch at Selhurst that goes back to the final portion of the 2018-19 campaign.

However, they still might be smarting after a frustrating 1-1 draw there with struggling Wolves last week. The Eagles benefited from a Wolverhampton own goal just after half-time, but allowed the 10-man visitors to equalize via a Diogo Jota goal deep into stoppage time.

“We had an extra man, we kept everything under control, but just on the last second, we gave them a chance to put a ball into the box and they punished us from our mistake,” midfielder Luka Milivojevic told Palace’s official website.

“This is the Premier League. If you don’t convert your chances, then you can be punished … At the moment, we’re OK, we are happy with the points, but when you see we could easily take 10 points at the moment, we are where we are and we continue.”

Crystal Palace now must push on against newcomers Norwich (2-0-4), who turned heads with an impressive 3-2 home victory over defending champions Manchester City on Sept. 14. However, the Canaries took a step backward in their progress by falling 2-0 at Burnley last weekend.

As manager Daniel Farke sees it, perhaps the defeat will be something his club takes from to make itself better in the long run.

“I would prefer to learn all our lessons from wins if I’m honest,” the gaffer told Norwich’s official website. “I’m never happy with a loss, but sometimes you can learn a bit more than (from) a great game like against Man City. This is what we have to face, this is the reality. We have to grow a bit.”

Norwich have been outscored 8-1 whilst losing all three of their road matches within the top-flight this season, and have been blanked in the last two. They have managed just one goal during a six-game Premier League skid away from home since a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on March 19, 2016 – their most recent triumph on the road within the division.

The Canaries are 0-4-2 at Crystal Palace since last winning there in December 1994, though these clubs haven’t met since April 2016.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki has six goals on the season, but only one over the last three games.

Jordan Ayew, meanwhile, has two of the three goals Palace players have scored in 2019-20.