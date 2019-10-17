Norwich City-Bournemouth Preview

Last month’s stunning victory over the reigning Premier League champions should have sparked a run of success for newcomers Norwich City. Unfortunately for the Canaries, that’s hardly been the case.

Norwich look to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat whilst trying again for their first road victory of the season Saturday against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

Regardless how this season plays out for the Canaries (2-0-6), their seemingly improbable 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sept. 14, won’t soon be forgotten. However, it almost seems like a fluke at the moment since Norwich have been outscored 9-1 whilst losing the three league games that followed, and currently sit in the middle of the relegation zone.

They had the entire international break to get over and move on from an embarrassing 5-1 home defeat to fellow promoted-side Aston Villa on Oct. 5. By the time Josip Drmic scored in the 88th minute, the result was well known.

“I liked that we stuck together until the end and tried everything to score a goal,” manager Daniel Farke, whose club has conceded a league-high 21 goals, told Norwich’s official website.”We have to stick together in tough situations. Before the season, we said there would be tough times. It’s easy to speak about them in a theoretical way and say that we will stick together, but then you have to experience these moments.

“My feeling is that we will strike back, and we will have the mental strength to stick together in these difficult days.”

Injuries have played a part in Norwich’s early struggles, but it’s not helped that Finlander Teemi Pukki has been the club’s main source of production, scoring six of their 10 league goals. The Canaries have also managed just one goal – none in the last three games – whilst losing all four road contests.

Norwich lost 3-0 in their most recent match at Bournemouth, but that came back in January 2016.

Bournemouth (3-2-3) enter this matchday a solid 10th in the Premier League table, but return from the break looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Arsenal that ended their 2-1-0 stretch.”(We were) disappointed with the goal against us, but there (were) positives to take,” defender Nathan Ake told Bournemouth’s official website.

The Wilsons, Callum and Harry, have combined to scored eight of Bournemouth’s 13 Premier League goals this season. Callum Wilson, who has five of those goals and saw time for England in their recent Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria, had his four-game Premier League goal streak end versus Arsenal.