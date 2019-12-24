Norwich City-Aston Villa Preview

A six-point Boxing Day belter is on tap Thursday at Villa Park where Aston Villa looks to create some separation from Norwich City as the two bottom-three promoted sides collide.

Despite qualifying for the Carabao Cup semifinals by ruthlessly dispatching Liverpool’s kiddie corps 5-0, Aston Villa (4-3-11) has not carried that form into league play as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat.

The Villans slipped into the bottom three Saturday following a 3-1 home loss to Southampton, swapping spots with the Saints in the table. Aston Villa fell behind 2-0 within the first 31 minutes and conceded a third after intermission before Jack Grealish grabbed a late consolation marker with a well-struck half-volley on 75 minutes.

“That’s concerning, obviously, and the goals that we’ve been giving away,” Villa coach Dean Smith told the club’s official website. “The performance against Southampton wasn’t great. For 20 minutes there was nothing in the game and then we made poor mistakes for the goals, which was disappointing.

“Our reaction to that wasn’t as good as it should have been. We’ve spoke about that at length during training and the only way you can put that right is by working hard in training.”

Complicating matters in addition to the busy holiday fixture list for Smith is losing influential midfielder John McGinn for a lengthy spell with a fractured ankle. It’s a double blow for McGinn as the Scotland international will be in a race to be match-fit for his country’s European qualifier playoffs versus Israel on March 26 and then either Norway or Serbia should the Scots advance.

“He’s very disappointed with an ankle fracture but he’s a strong character and he’ll come back a stronger person and a better player,” Smith said of McGinn, who has three goals and two assists with Villa. “For us, it’s a big loss because he’s a big player for us with the energy, drive and enthusiasm he has. He’ll be sorely missed.”

McGinn’s absence adds to the burden on the 24-year-old Grealish to keep Villa’s offence functioning. He has yet to feature for England at the senior level following his switch from Ireland in 2015 but has team highs of seven goals and four assists in all competitions for the Villans.

The Canaries (3-3-12) are three points back of Villa and ahead of last-place Watford on goal difference. Norwich City’s winless spell reached five matches (0-1-4) with a 2-1 loss at home to Wolverhampton on Saturday, squandering the lead provided by Todd Cantwell in the 17th minute and ruining 45 minutes of positive football in which they put six shots on frame.

It all came undone in the final half-hour when Norwich conceded twice, caught out on a short corner by Romain Saiss for the equaliser and then helpless after Tim Krul spilled a save right into the path of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez in the 81st minute.

“It’s frustrating when you lose after playing like we did,” Emiliano Buendia told Norwich City’s official website. “We were hungry in the first half and had great chances. The second half was a bit tight and Wolves had two or three chances and scored two goals.

“Wolves are a really good team with good attacking players who took their opportunities. In the last few games we’ve played better and are more competitive. We have to be focused on the details and the wins will come.”

While the road has treated Norwich City better of late – they have claimed four of their five road points in the last three matches – Daniel Farke’s side have only five goals in their nine league contests outside Carrow Road and have shipped 15.

Villa are looking to complete the double and return the favour from last season when Norwich did likewise en route to winning the Championship. The Villans put together their best 90 minutes of league play together in the reverse fixture, running riot in a 5-1 victory at Carrow Road on Oct. 5.

Wesley had a pair of goals in the first half-hour and failed to finish his hat trick in the 38th minute when he missed a penalty. Grealish, Connor Hourihane, and Douglas Luiz also found the back of the net for Villa in the second half before Josip Drmic tallied for the Canaries.