Breaking News
BREAKING: Two dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

Northwestern State beats Incarnate Word 44-41 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Shelton Eppler tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Quan Shorts in overtime and Northwestern State beat Incarnate Word 44-41 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.

Eppler threw his first touchdown pass of the game, a 19-yarder to Tanner Ash with 19 seconds left in regulation that tied the game 38-38.

Eppler was 30-of-40 passing for 259 yards, Jared West ran for three touchdowns and Stadford Anderson added a scoring run for Northwestern State (1-7, 1-4 Southland Conference).

Jon Copeland was 27 of 36 for 275 yards passing, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Incarnate Word (5-3, 4-2). Kevin Brown had 116 yards rushing on 21 carries. Keyondrick Philio had a touchdown run, and Carson Mohr made two of three field goal attempts, including a 26-yarder in overtime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories