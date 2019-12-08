North Texas his record 19 3-pointers in 76-53 rout of ULAR

DENTON, Texas (AP)North Texas hit a program record 19 3-pointers in its 76-53 rout of Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday night.

Umoja Gibson had a season-high 23 points with seven 3-pointers for North Texas (4-6) and James Reese had 12 points with four 3s. Javion Hamlet made eight assists.

The Mean Green made 19 of 35 from beyond the arc (54%) and scored a season-high 45 first-half points.

Roosevelt Smart hit three 3s for nine points and his 189th career 3-pointer, and moved into third place for the most 3s in North Texas history.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 18 points for the Trojans (5-5), whose 28 second-half points were the fewest of the season. Markquis Nowell added 10 points.

North Texas matches up against Dayton on the road next Tuesday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Tennessee State at home on Tuesday.

