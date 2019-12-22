North Dakota State, James Madison game-by-game results

DENVER (AP)Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 3:17 left and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart in Chicago's four-goal third, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists to help the Blackhawks salvage the finale of their four-game season series with the Avalanche.