North Dakota State, James Madison game-by-game results

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – Results of FCS championship game teams North Dakota State and James Madison:

No. 1 Seed North Dakota State (15-0)

Aug. 31, Butler (Minneapolis), W 57-10

Sept. 7, North Dakota, W 38-7

Sept. 14, at Delaware, W 47-22

Sept. 21, UC Davis, 27-16

Oct. 5, at Illinois State, W 37-3

Oct. 12, Northern Iowa, 46-14

Oct. 19, Missouri State, W 22-0

Oct. 26, at South Dakota State, W 23-16

Nov. 2, at Youngstown State, 56-17

Nov. 9, Western Illinois, W 57-21

Nov. 16, South Dakota, W 49-14

Nov. 23, at Southern Illinois, W 21-7

Dec. 7, Nicholls*, W 37-13

Dec. 14, Illinois State*, W 9-3

Dec. 21, Montana State*, W 42-14

Jan. 11, James Madison* (Frisco, Texas), noon ET

No. 2 Seed James Madison (14-1)

Aug. 31, at West Virginia, L 13-20

Sept. 7, Saint Francis, W 44-7

Sept. 14, Morgan State, W 63-12

Sept. 21, at Chattanooga, W 37-14

Sept. 28, at Elon, W 45-10

Oct. 5, at Stony Brook, W 45-38 (OT)

Oct. 12, Villanova, W 38-24

Oct. 19, at William & Mary, W 38-10

Oct. 26, Towson, 27-10

Nov. 9, New Hampshire, W 54-16

Nov. 16, Richmond, W 48-6

Nov. 23, at Rhode Island, W 55-21

Dec. 7, Monmouth*, W 66-21

Dec. 13, Northern Iowa*, W 17-0

Dec. 21, Weber State*, W 30-7

Jan. 11, North Dakota State (Frisco, Texas), noon ET

* – FCS Playoffs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories