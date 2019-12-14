North Central overwhelms Muhlenberg to advance to DIII final

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP)Broc Rutter threw for five touchdowns – four to Andrew Kamienski – and North Central (IL) dismantled Muhlenberg 45-14 on Saturday in a Division III semifinal game Saturday.

North Central advanced to the championship and will play Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday.

While Rutter and Kamienski picked apart the Mules through the air, Ethan Greenfield carved through Muhlenberg on the ground for 199 yards on 21 carries.

Defensively, North Central (13-1) came up with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery and the Cardinals were never challenged.

Rutter threw an interception on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Michael Hnatkowsky followed with a pick that Bell Julian returned 36 yards to the Mules’ 27-yard line. From there the Cardinals’ offense was on its way.

North Central reeled off five touchdowns on five consecutive drives and went to halftime with a 38-7 lead. Rutter threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kamienski, a 51-yarder to Blake Williams, then 8, 5 and 19 yards to Kamienski in succession. James Diggs ran it in from a yard out to put Muhlenberg (13-1) on the scoreboard.

Rutter was 16-of-25 passing and Kamienski had 11 receptions for 112 yards. Jake Beesley finished with a team-high seven solo tackles.

Hnatkowsky led the Mules with 227 yards passing and a touchdown.