North Alabama cruises past Birmingham-Southern 78-50

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Jamari Blackmon scored 19 points and James Anderson II added 17 points off the bench to propel North Alabama to a 78-50 victory over Division III-member Birmingham-Southern on Sunday.

Blackmon sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Lions (5-5). Anderson hit 6 of 9 shots – 5 of 8 from distance – and grabbed five rebounds.

Ben Spence and Calvin Bak topped the Panthers with 10 points apiece.

North Alabama shot 47.5% overall, 39% from beyond the arc (12 of 31) and made 10 of 13 free throws. The Panthers made 19 of 60 shots (32%) and just 6 of 22 from distance (27%).

