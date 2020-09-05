No Canada: Country’s Stanley Cup drought hits 27 years

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought is now at 27 years.

That became official when the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Stanley Cup, however, will be awarded in Canada for the first time since 2011 when the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Vancouver in Game 7.

Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final this year, with no fans allowed in Rogers Place. The Alberta capital and Toronto have served as hubs for the NHL postseason during the pandemic.

Six of Canada’s seven teams — Ottawa the exception — were part of the NHL’s 24-team restart after the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March.

Only Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary survived the qualifying round. Eliminated in that round were Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Montreal and Calgary were ousted in the first round. Vancouver beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues before having its hopes dashed by Vegas.