Live Now
FOX News special report of House Judiciary Impeachment hearing

No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Baylor to meet in Sugar Bowl

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

No. 8 Baylor (11-2, Big 12) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2, Southeastern Conference), Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ET

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Baylor: DT James Lynch, 18 + tackles for loss, 12 + sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Georgia: RB D’Andre Swift, 195 carries, 1,216 yards, 7 TDs

NOTABLE

Baylor: The Bears went 1-11 in 2017 and are the first Power Five team ever to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11 games.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are playing in the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season. They were upset 28-21 by Texas in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

LAST TIME

Georgia 15, Baylor 3, Sept. 16, 1989

BOWL HISTORY

Baylor: Second appearance in the Sugar Bowl, 25th bowl appearance overall. Baylor owns a 13-11 bowl record.

Georgia: 11th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, 56th bowl appearance overall. Georgia owns a 31-21-3 bowl record and is 4-6 in the Sugar Bowl.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories