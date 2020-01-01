No. 24 Wichita State outlasts East Carolina

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to help No. 24 Wichita State outlast East Carolina 75-69 on Wednesday.

Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers (12-1, 1-0 American), who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points after halftime.

Jamarius Burton had 15 points for Wichita State while Tyson Etienne and Trey Wade added 11 each for the Shockers.

J.J. Miles scored 12 points for the Pirates (6-8, 0-1 American), and Tremont Robinson-White added 11.

Gardner, who entered the game leading the American in scoring at 20.7 points a game, was 11 of 19 from the floor and had a game-high 10 rebounds.

No. 13 SAN DIEGO STATE 61, FRESNO STATE 52

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Malachi Flynn scored 16 points and Matt Mitchell had 15 for San Diego State, which beat Fresno State to remain one of two undefeated teams nationally.

Mitchell had three big baskets in the second half in his first start of the season and Flynn, a transfer guard, scored his 1,000th career point as SDSU (14-0, 3-0 Mountain West) remains on its hottest start in nine seasons. The Aztecs haven’t been this good since 2010-11, when they opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing 34-3.

SDSU and Auburn remain the nation’s only undefeated teams. The Aztecs snapped a five-game losing streak to the Bulldogs, who had won their last three games at Viejas Arena.

Jarred Hyder scored 23 for Fresno State (4-10, 0-3), which was without leading scorer Nate Grimes, out with a wrist injury.