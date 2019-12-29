No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59

CLEVELAND (AP)Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with West Virginia.

No. 5 KANSAS 72, STANFORD 56

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, helping Kansas overcome an inconsistent performance on both ends.

Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds as the Jayhawks (10-2) held a big advantage on the boards, but he took just two shots to score two points and committed five turnovers. Kansas’ second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game missed all five of his free-throw attempts in a sub-par day with several NBA scouts in the stands.

Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson added 14 points each as Kansas won its fourth straight meeting with Stanford. That leaves Stanford coach Jerod Haase winless against his former school as the programs conclude a four-year agreement.

Oscar da Silva scored 19 points for Stanford (11-2).

No. 6 OREGON 98, ALABAMA STATE 59

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and Oregon pounded Alabama State in its final tuneup before Pac-12 play.

The Ducks (11-2) are the conference favorites and will open league play Thursday at Colorado riding a five-game winning streak. They shot 59% and forced 20 turnovers leading to 32 points against the road-weary Hornets (1-12).

Duarte led four Oregon players with at least 10 points. Anthony Mathis had 15, Addison Patterson had 12 and Will Richardson added 10.

Brandon Battle had 14 points to lead Alabama State, which has played all 13 of its games away from home.

No. 8 AUBURN 86, LIPSCOMB 59

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds and Auburn improved to 12-0.

The Tigers remained one of two undefeated teams nationally after Liberty’s loss to LSU, joining No. 15 San Diego State.

Auburn got off to a slow start against Lipscomb (5-8), a team coming off a 23-point loss at Vermont, but dominated late.

KJ Johnson led Lipscomb with 17 points.

No. 11 MICHIGAN 86, UMASS LOWELL 60

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a rout.

The Wolverines played their first game without leading scorer Isaiah Livers after he injured his groin last week against Presbyterian. He’s out indefinitely.

Teske scored the first four points of each half and Michigan (10-3) never trailed, opening the game on a 10-2 run. The 7-foot-1 senior center dominated against the River Hawks, who do not have a player over 6-7.

Christian Lutete scored 21 points to lead UMass Lowell (6-9).

No. 13 MARYLAND 84, BRYANT 70

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and Maryland ended a two-game slide in the nonconference finale for both teams.

Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and Jalen Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

The Terrapins (11-2) struggled with turnovers in losses at Penn State and Seton Hall and committed 16 giveaways Sunday. They overcame them this time and pulled away late to improve to 8-0 at home.

Adam Grant scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (8-5), who had won four in a row and have never beaten a ranked team.

No. 14 MICHIGAN STATE 95, WESTERN MICHIGAN 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for Michigan State and the Spartans shook off a slow start without All-American Cassius Winston.

Loyer took over at point guard with Winston sidelined after bruising a bone in his left knee during practice Friday. Xavier Tillman added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan State (10-3), Aaron Henry also had 15 points, and Kyle Ahrens had 12.

Michael Flowers and B. Artis White led Western Michigan (7-6) with 12 points apiece.

No. 16 VIRGINIA 65, NAVY 56

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and Virginia overcame a sloppy effort.

Braxton Key led Virginia (10-2) with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10 and 13 assists. Clark’s foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished. Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead.

Cam Davis led Navy (6-5) with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13. The loss was the 19th in a row for the Midshipmen when facing a ranked opponent.

No. 20 PENN STATE 90, CORNELL 59

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half for Penn State.

Lamar Stevens added 19 points, Myreon Jones scored 18, Izaiah Brockington had 11 and Watkins added 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (11-2), who won their 13th straight home game.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points and Terrance McBride added 12 for the Big Red (1-10), who lost their 10th straight game.

No. 23 TEXAS TECH 73, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime and Texas Tech pulled away to win its 54th consecutive home game against nonconference teams.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 20 points for the Red Raiders (9-3), with eight of those coming in a 13-2 run midway through the second half that put them ahead by double figures the rest of the game.

The Roadrunners (6-9) got within 44-41 on a 3-pointer by Justin Edler-Davis with 12:54 left. But they had three bad-pass turnovers in just under three minutes that led to seven points in the Tech run.

No. 25 IOWA 93, KENNESAW STATE 51

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Luka Garza scored 23 points and Ryan Kriener added a career-high 20 as Iowa closed its nonconference schedule with a win.

Joe Wieskamp had 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-3), who also had a season-high 14 steals.

Kennesaw State (1-12) stayed close early, trailing just 30-22 with 8:39 left in the first half. But Iowa went on an 18-6 run and led 49-30 at halftime. The Hawkeyes added a 16-0 run in the second half.

—

