No. 20 Lady Vols defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Rennia Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds as No. 20 Tennessee remained unbeaten by defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-51 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was playing one night after freshman walk-on guard Sierra’Li Wade was shot to death in her hometown of Lake Village, Arkansas. Wade hadn’t played in any of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s first three games.

”It was never a situation to where we thought about not playing this game,” Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Dawn Brown said. ”We gave (our players) the opportunities and the time they needed to cry and to love on each other, and I think that that was really important, but it never crossed our minds for us not to show up to play.”

A moment of silence to honor Wade took place before the national anthem. Tennessee’s team members gave each of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s players and staff members cards before the game to express their condolences.

Tennessee’s Rae Burrell scored a career-high 17 points and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 15 points. Trasity Totten scored 19 points, Jayla Atmore had 12 and Tyler Pyburn added 11 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Tennessee (6-0) started the game on a 16-1 run and never looked back. The Lady Vols built a 48-11 halftime lead as Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) shot just 4 of 32 over the first two periods.

The Lady Vols capitalized on their superior size. Tennessee’s shortest starter was 6 feet tall, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn’t start anyone taller than 5-11.

