No. 2 state-ranked Lindale sweeps Carthage, remains unbeaten

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Lady Eagles stayed perfect Tuesday.

Lindale, now ranked number-two in Class 4A, swept an always tough Carthage Lady Bulldog squad 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 at home. The Lady Eagles extend their winning streak to begin the campaign, and are now 11-0 on the season.

Senior Shelbi Steen led Lindale with nine kills, while Skylar Wyllie added eight to go along with two blocks.

Senior setter Kalaya Pierce added 22 assists.

The Lady Eagles visit Troup Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Watch the video to see the highlights.