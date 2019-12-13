No. 18 Arizona women school-record 16th consecutive game

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP)Cate Reese scored 12 of her career-high 23 points in the first quarter, Aari McDonald had a double-double, and No. 18 Arizona beat Tennessee State 77-42 on Thursday night to win its school-record 10th consecutive game to open a season.

The Wildcats have won a program-record 16 straight overall – the nation’s longest active win streak – dating to last season when they won the WNIT.

McDonald scored 17 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds.

Reese’s layup to close the first quarter made it 17-6 and Arizona (10-0) led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jazmine Young led Tennessee State (1-7) with 12 points. The Lady Tigers have lost seven in a row.

Arizona, which went into the game ranked No. 2 in field-goal percentage defense (28.8%), limited Tennessee State to 25.9% shooting. The Lady Tigers missed seven consecutive shots to open the game and made just three of their first 20 field-goal attempts.

The Wildcats – ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2003 – won by at least 25 points for the eighth time this season, including an 83-58 road win over then-No. 22 Texas on Nov. 17.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25