No. 15 Michigan St women whip Hartford 79-34

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Taryn McCutcheon and Julia Ayrault had 14 points apiece, Kayla Belles had a double-double and No. 15 Michigan State cruised to a 79-34 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Nia Clouden added 12 points for the Spartans and Belles had 11 points with a career-high 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Michigan State (5-0) closed out the first period with an 11-0 run, nine of the points by Ayrault, for a 19-8 lead. The Hawks (0-6) were down 12 with two minutes left in the second quarter when the Spartans reeled off nine quick points for a 42-21 advantage at the break. MSU shot 65% (11 of 17) in the second quarter and Hartford 27% (4 of 15).

A 13-1 run in the third quarter pushed the lead past 30.

Hartford missed all eight of its 3-pointers and finished the game at 29.5% (13 of 44). The Hawks were only 8 of 17 from the foul line, were outrebounded by 18 and had 29 turnovers.

Last season in Hartford, Michigan State pulled out an eight-point win in overtime.

