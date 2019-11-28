No. 13 Seton Hall aims for balance vs. Southern Miss

Myles Powell showed he can carry a team.

He just can’t do it all.

The senior guard scored 32 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 13 Seton Hall suffered a 71-69 loss to No. 11 Oregon on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Pirates (4-2) will face Southern Mississippi (2-4), a 94-69 loser to No. 8 Gonzaga, in a consolation game Thursday.

“MP (Powell) left it all out there like he always does, but someone else has to step up,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said on the team’s postgame radio show. “That’s where we have to get better. You can ride him as much as you want but someone has to make a play toward the end.”

Powell’s scoring total was the second-highest in tournament history. He missed a halfcourt shot at the final buzzer and had to be helped off the floor by teammates.

Powell was receiving treatment after the game and was unavailable to reporters.

“He just caught a cramp,” Willard said. “But he’s OK, he’ll be all right.”

Powell caught fire after a controversial play late in the first half.

After he made a 3-pointer in front of the Oregon bench, it appeared a Ducks player attempted to trip Powell as he headed back to the other end of the court. Powell turned and exchanged words with the Oregon bench, but no foul was called and play continued.

Powell made his next six 3-point attempts as the Pirates took a 49-30 lead, scoring the first 15 points of the second half.

Myles Cale and Sandro Mamukelashvili each scored 10 points, the only other Pirates in double-figure scoring.

Centers Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu combined to play 35 minutes and totaled just two points and five rebounds as the Ducks outrebounded Seton Hall 39-28, including 15 offensive boards, and had a 38-14 edge in points in the paint.

“Our big guys, they’re good at blocking shots but I need them to rebound more,” Willard said. “They’re not being productive on the inside. One way or another we’ve got to improve on our rebounding.”

Willard was asked how much disappointment he felt after the missed opportunity against Oregon.

“None. It’s only still November,” he said. “This team is going to get better. We’ve had opportunities. We have to get better on (protecting) leads and running offense. As we round into form, these games are going to help us later on.”

Southern Miss stayed even with Gonzaga for the opening 7 1/2 minutes, but the Bulldogs made 13-0 and 9-1 runs to take a 53-32 halftime lead.

LaDavius Draine and Artur Konontsuk each scored 19 points for the Golden Eagles.

“They are a great basketball team,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said in a news release from the school. “As I said prior to tonight, this is a great opportunity for our young guys to experience what big-time college basketball is supposed to look like. Gonzaga is well-coached and played hard, so there were no surprises there.”

Draine scored 14 of his points in the second half.

“In a small way, LaDavius, who’s really struggled the entire year, it was great to see him get going,” Ladner said. “He’s a great kid who works hard. It was good to see him regain his confidence a little bit, and that will help us going forward.”

–Field Level Media