No. 12 Texas A&M women beat Central Arkansas 76-46

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Chennedy Carter had 12 points and nine assists and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Central Arkansas 76-46 on Wednesday.

Wells opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and she had 10 points in the first quarter to help Texas A&M build a 26-12 lead. The Aggies started the second quarter on a 17-3 run for a 28-point lead, and it was 47-21 at the break.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 for Texas A&M (6-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season to then-No. 12 Florida State. Carter, who had her string of five straight 20-point games snapped after going 4 of 12 from the field, is six points away from moving into fourth on the program’s scoring list.

Savanna Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Central Arkansas (2-5), and Taylor Sells added 10 points and eight rebounds.

