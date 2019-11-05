No. 11 Virginia begins title defense at Syracuse

Still basking in the glow of its first national championship seven months ago, No. 11 Virginia opens the 2019-20 campaign Wednesday night on the road against Syracuse.

Much like the last Syracuse team to win a national title, a squad that lost 2003 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Carmelo Anthony to the NBA months later, Virginia said goodbye to 2019 Final Four MOP Kyle Guy, Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year De’Andre Hunter and point guard Ty Jerome — all selected in the June NBA draft.

The schedule-makers didn’t do coach Tony Bennett’s new-look lineup any favors, as Virginia is the first defending champion to open the following season on the road since UCLA in 1968.

Instead of easing into things against previous season-opening opponents such as Towson, UNC Greensboro or Morgan State, the Cavaliers open with a conference contest against Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s signature zone defense and potentially 30,000-plus hostile fans at the Carrier Dome.

“With a new team against that zone in that setting, that’s an uncertain one,” Bennett said. “It’s a steep learning curve. You’ve got to give them a crash course because they’re going to be thrown into it.”

The ACC, which is expanding to a 20-game regular season this year, scheduled this clash and other league games this week to help launch the ACC Network’s first year of coverage.

As for Syracuse, it’s probably the most challenging opener since facing No. 3 North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic in Springfield, Mass., in 1987.

“We’ve opened up with really good teams in past years,” Boeheim said. “I think every coach would tell you he’d rather not open up with conference games, but they’re there, and we’re all going to do it. We’ll just prepare and try to be the best we can be.”

Virginia won the only meeting last season, 79-53 in Syracuse on March 4. But the only returning player who tallied more than four points for the Cavaliers in that one is forward Mamadi Diakite, who had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks off the bench.

Most of the Cavaliers’ experience is in the frontcourt, where Diakite, a 6-foot-9 senior, joins 6-foot-8 senior Braxton Key and 7-foot-1 junior Jay Huff. In the backcourt, sophomore point guard Kihei Clark will have to carry a large load with his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame until the newcomers catch up.

“My hope is we can be a sound defensive team, and then figure out ways to score with balance, inside, outside,” Bennett said. “Until you see guys in game settings, I think we won’t know for sure.”

Syracuse lost four starters from last year’s 20-win squad, with junior forward Elijah Hughes (13.7 points per game) the lone holdover. Sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim is the top 3-point threat, while both freshman forward Quincy Guerrier and 6-foot-10 junior center Bourama Sidibe excelled during the Orange’s preseason trip to Italy.

After the Wednesday contest, Virginia will play its home opener against James Madison on Sunday. Syracuse will remain at home for its first five games.

–Field Level Media