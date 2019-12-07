Nixon scores 17 to carry BYU past UNLV 83-50

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Dalton Nixon had 17 points off the bench to carry Brigham Young to an 83-50 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Alex Barcello had 13 points for Brigham Young (7-4). Yoeli Childs added 13 points and 14 rebounds and Connor Harding had 12 points.

Jake Toolson was held to just 6 points. The Cougars’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, he was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Donnie Tillman had 13 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-7). Nick Blair added 10 points and seven rebounds. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had seven boards.

Brigham Young faces Nevada at home on Tuesday. UNLV faces Pacific at home next Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories