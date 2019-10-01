Nice fires player for stealing teammate’s watch

NICE, France (AP)French soccer club Nice says it has fired one of its players for stealing the watch of a teammate from the locker room.

Nice says the contract of 18-year-old foward Lamine Diaby Fadiga was canceled on Tuesday with immediate effect ”following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room.”

The club says ”above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, Nice cannot and will not accept such behavior that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family.”��

Diaby Fadiga, who has played for France’s youth teams, was in his third season with Nice’s senior side.

Dolberg, a striker from Denmark, joined Nice from Dutch club Ajax in the offseason.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports