With Williams back, ‘Canes look to take down Coyotes

The Carolina Hurricanes won a game in overtime earlier this week, but the biggest news came shortly after.

Former captain Justin Williams has rejoined the team, just two games after the midway mark of the schedule.

“I’m going to do my best to fit into this team the best I can,” Williams told reporters this week. “I’m going to try to carve myself a role on this team.”

That will be among the objectives for the Hurricanes as they aim to make a push toward the playoffs. Their next game comes Friday night at home against the Arizona Coyotes, and then they wrap up a seven-game homestand Saturday night against Los Angeles.

Williams figures to be on the ice in games sometime soon, pointing out he has been in training well in advance of signing as a free agent and coming out of what might have looked like a mini-retirement at age 38. Still, there’s no guarantee he’ll play this weekend.

“To have the opportunity to do what I love to do. I’m going to have that opportunity (to compete) again,” Williams said. “You get the ability to play against the world’s best. There’s only so many opportunities you get to do that.”

The Carolina captain is now center Jordan Staal. Still, Williams could emerge as a leader in the locker room given his history with the team.

The contract lasts through the end of the current season and will pay Williams, a right winger, a base salary of $700,000 with the potential for an additional $1.3 million in bonuses based on individual and team performance.

Hurricanes officials have acknowledged all along that there might be a place for Williams if he decided to play again. He continued to live in the community, so that part was seamless.

Now it’s a matter of fitting in with this particular lineup.

“You just can’t come off the couch,” he said, noting his training in recent weeks.

Williams has been a part of three Stanley Cup championships, including in 2006 with the Hurricanes. Current Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour and Williams were teammates on that team.

“He gives you everything he has,” Brind’Amour said.

Williams has 312 goals and 474 assists in his 1,244-game NHL career. He’s one of nine players in NHL history to score 100 goals and win the Stanley Cup with two different franchises.

For Arizona, this game wraps up a three-game road swing. Overall, the Coyotes won four in a row prior to Thursday night’s 4-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet has been forced to use normal backup goalie Adin Hill because of injuries. He played Tuesday at Florida and again Thursday night.

“The last two weeks he hasn’t played (much), his practice habits are really good,” Tocchet said. “He plays every shot like it’s a game situation because he wants to be sharp.”

Arizona averaged five goals in its first three January games, seeing good signs from the power play until Thursday’s 0-for-2 showing.

“That’s system stuff, comfortable with linemates,” Tocchet said. “The power play is the same thing.”

The Coyotes added 2018 first-round draft pick Barrett Hayton, a 19-year-old forward, to the roster during this trip. He played in 14 games earlier this season for Arizona.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the teams.

