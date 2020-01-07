Wings look to go 3-0 vs. Canadiens on season

The Detroit Red Wings have only won 10 games this season. A pair of those victories were recorded in Montreal.

Detroit will look to go 3-0 in the four-game season series when it hosts the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The Red Wings won 4-2 in Montreal on Oct. 10 and 2-1 on Dec. 14. Jonathan Bernier was the Wings’ goaltender in both of those games.

In the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, Detroit needs any glimmer of hope it can find. The Wings have lost eight of their last nine games, including a 4-2 decision at Chicago on Sunday when they let a two-goal lead slip away. The Blackhawks scored two goals in a 45-second span in the second period to tie the game.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot for no reason,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We played stupid hockey in the second. Our puck management was terrible as the game went along. We won’t be better until we understand that we have to stop beating ourselves. That’s the first step we have to take at some point in order to be better.”

The lone victory in that nine-game span came on New Year’s Eve when Bernier notched a 2-0 shutout against San Jose.

Injuries have made Detroit’s season even more difficult, and it’s currently playing without two of its top forwards, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou.

Rookie Filip Zadina, the Wings’ No. 1 draft pick in 2018, has been one of the few bright spots.

Zadina scored a power-play goal in Chicago and has 10 points in 18 games since being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“He was making some plays, he was managing his game and he plays with some confidence,” Blashill said. “He had scored the goal, and sometimes when guys score, they feel good about themselves. I like his progress. I think he’s playing pretty good hockey. … He’s grown as a player. That’s the positive.”

The Canadiens will carry a six-game losing streak (0-5-1) to Little Caesars Arena. They lost 3-2 to Winnipeg on Monday. All but one of their recent losses were decided by one goal.

“The small details make a difference. We saw the goals we gave up. It’s the small details, the mistakes here and there,” coach Claude Julien said. “We have to make less than the other team and capitalize on the chances we have more than the other team. It isn’t complicated.”

Ilya Kovalchuk, who signed with Montreal last week, made his Canadiens debut on Monday. He collected an assist.

The 36-year-old forward, a three-time All-Star, was waived by Los Angeles last month. He had three goals and nine points in 17 games before the Kings made him a healthy scratch for nearly six weeks prior to placing him on waivers.

“I’m pumped. I’m very excited. The way the city and the fans have responded, it’s crazy,” Kovalchuk told the team’s website prior to Monday’s game. “I have a lot of things to prove. I’m not going to do anything special, but I just want to try and help the team win.”

