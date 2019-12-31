Wings aiming to snap skid vs. Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings will try to snap a six-game losing streak Tuesday night when they host the visiting San Jose Sharks, who snapped a four-game skid on Saturday.

San Jose cruised to a 6-1 home win over the Philadelphia Flyers one night after dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to Los Angeles. The Sharks had lost 10 of 11 games before their five-goal victory.

The Sharks held a team meeting Saturday morning to discuss their problems.

“We had a good meeting and called each other on the carpets talking about the details and why we’re struggling,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said.

Timo Meier scored his first career hat trick.

“I thought today was one of our better efforts, but now we have to move on and keep improving,” he said on the team’s website.

Meier, a fourth-year forward, increased his season total to 14 goals and 25 points. He’s still behind his pace of last season, when he scored a career-best 30 goals and 66 points in 78 games. Meier had just two goals during the month before his hat trick against Philadelphia.

“I know I can do more,” he said. “Same as our team; we have to take more steps.”

In the first meeting between San Jose and Detroit on Nov. 16, the Sharks won 4-3 in a shootout. Kevin Labanc was the standout that night, tallying a goal, two assists and the shootout winner.

The Wings have three long losing streaks this season, including their current skid. They dropped one-goal decisions to Florida and Tampa Bay during the weekend.

In their 2-1 loss to the Lightning on Sunday, the Wings had only 20 shots on goal.

“I thought our guys came out and we played hard, we battled, but we didn’t have enough,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “The ice got tilted the wrong way. I thought we lost momentum, and we just never got it back. We just couldn’t get much going offensively.”

Goalie Jonathan Bernier kept the Wings in the game by making 37 saves.

“I thought Bernier was excellent — he was our best player, gave us a chance to be in position to get either a point or two points,” Blashill said. “He was the best player on the team.”

Robby Fabbri scored the only Detroit goal on Sunday against Tampa Bay when he redirected a Filip Hronek shot during the second period. Fabbri, acquired from St. Louis last month, has been one of the few sources of offense for the Wings.

He has 10 goals, nine since joining the Wings. The goal on Sunday was his first since Dec. 12 against the Winnipeg Jets.

“He’s been really good for us,” Bernier said on the team’s website. “Obviously, he sees the ice well. He seems to be in good position all the time.”

The Wings (9-28-3), stumbling through one of the worst seasons in franchise history, won just three games in November and need one victory to match that win total for December.

