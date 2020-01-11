Vegas looks to avoid slow start vs. Columbus

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to find a cure for slow starts as they conclude a seven-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Vegas, which entered Friday tied with Arizona for first place in a very crowded Pacific Division, won its first four games of the homestand — including one of the team’s biggest victories of the season, rallying from a 3-0 first-period deficit to defeat defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis 5-4 in overtime last Saturday. However, that victory started a disturbing trend for Gerard Gallant’s team.

The Golden Knights also fell behind 3-0 in the first 25 minutes of an eventual 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and followed that by yielding four first-period goals over the span of 6:16 in a 5-2 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday.

Vegas, which received a fair share of boos exiting the ice after that first period — a rare occurrence at T-Mobile Arena — rebounded to outshoot Los Angeles 36-5 over the final two periods, including 24-3 in the second period, but managed just a pair of goals against Jack Campbell, who finished with a season-high 44 saves.

“The same old story, isn’t it?” said a clearly agitated Gallant. “No excuses. We’re down three, four nothing again. The first period was awful. It’s embarrassing.”

“They’re on the tail end of a back-to-back and we’re playing at home,” forward Reilly Smith, who scored his 18th goal, told NHL.com. “We should never lose to the Kings in a situation like that. We deserved to lose tonight.”

Vegas, which has allowed at least four goals in four consecutive games for the first time in franchise history, has been outscored by a combined 9-0 in the first period in its last three games.

“We’ve got good guys,” Gallant said. “We have character guys in (the locker room). I would look at the first periods the last three (games) as the team didn’t show up. It wasn’t the goaltender. It wasn’t a couple of defensemen. It wasn’t a couple forwards. It was the team. And that’s what bothers me. Sometimes guys have tough nights, but it was the team.”

Gallant said he wouldn’t change anything in the team’s normal pregame routine to see if it might translate into better starts.

“I’m not going to go in there with pompoms and jump up and down,” Gallant said. “That’s not my job.”

Saturday’s homestand finale is a key one for the Golden Knights, who then embark on an eight-game road trip and play 20 of their 34 games on the road.

Columbus is finishing a four-game western road trip that began with wins at Los Angeles (4-2) and Anaheim (4-3). But the Blue Jackets had a nine-game road point streak (6-0-3) snapped on Thursday night with a 3-1 loss at San Jose.

Columbus players were pointing to a slow start that saw them fall behind 2-0 in the second period as a key reason for their loss.

“I think they just got off to a better start,” forward Eric Robinson said. “We were saying before the game how important (that) is but again we didn’t get off to the start that we wanted.”

This is the second meeting between the two teams. Vegas, behind two goals by Smith and 29 saves by Marc-Andre Fleury, won 2-1 on Nov. 5 in Columbus.

