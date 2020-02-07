Stars to host Wild in final meeting of season

The Dallas Stars left the tri-state area Tuesday with five points in three games during a four-night span, but coach Rick Bowness said the trio of road matchups in New Jersey and New York could have been better.

Bowness’ group held a one-goal lead in the third period Tuesday, had a tying goal by the New York Islanders overturned, but let the game slip away late when Mathew Barzal forced overtime at 16:01 of the third period. Anthony Beauvillier’s second goal of the game won it 4-3 for the Islanders.

“You’re going to sit here and say five (points) out of six is great, but you just don’t like giving up that last point, I’ll tell you that,” Bowness said. “You can’t beat yourself in that third game (in four nights). We had the chance to take the six out of six, and it’s disappointing we didn’t.”

The Stars host the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET in the final of four meetings between the Central Division opponents.

Dallas is 1-1-1 in the three matches against Minnesota, earning a 6-3 home win on Oct. 29 behind a hat trick and four-point night from forward Alexander Radulov. But the club dropped the next two decisions — a 3-2 shootout loss on Dec. 1 and a 7-0 drubbing on Jan. 18.

The latter defeat was extremely disappointing, occurring in the final game before the NHL-mandated hiatus for the All-Star Game as players were anticipating an eight-day break. But Wild goalie Alex Stalock recorded 27 saves for his second shutout this season, and seven Minnesota players scored goals to send Dallas off on a sour note.

Since that embarrassing loss and the resumption of play after the break, the Stars’ offense has scored at least three goals in all five of their games (3-1-1) and is averaging 3.4 goals per contest.

Getting production out of Tyler Seguin would add even more spark to the club’s offense.

The six-time All-Star has failed to score a goal in 14 of his past 15 games. In fact, the usually high-scoring center, who notched 40 goals two seasons ago and is a five-time 30-goal scorer, has found the net only once in the current calendar year, though he has eight assists.

Minnesota finished its seven-game homestand Thursday by scoring three times in the first period in posting a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Defenseman Brad Hunt scored the Wild’s first goal against the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, and the goal, his eighth of the season — tops by a Minnesota blueliner — gave the home team the momentum and consistency coach Bruce Boudreau has been seeking.

On Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota played a solid game and won 3-2 in overtime on defenseman Matt Dumba’s goal.

“We just played the way we know we can,” Hunt said. “We did the things we talked about in the dressing room, and we carried out what we did last game.”

Zach Parise is expected to play in his 1,000th career game in the contest against the Stars.

The Minneapolis native is the leading Minnesotan scorer in NHL history with 381 goals and ranks second in power-play goals (118) and third in points (779).

