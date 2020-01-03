Stars put three-game winning streak on line against Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi’s play has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreary Detroit Red Wings season.

It’s fitting that when the Red Wings closed out 2019 with a victory, Bertuzzi scored the game-winning goal. Bertuzzi and his teammates will try to carry that momentum into their road game at Dallas on Friday.

Bertuzzi scored his team-best 15th goal on a tip-in in Detroit’s 2-0 win over San Jose on New Year’s Eve.

“He’s obviously really good around the net,” Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier told the team’s website. “He’s what you call a gritty player. He’s tough to play against, he wins battles, he tips pucks in front. He does all the right things. He’s an overall really good player.”

Bertuzzi, a first-line forward, will represent the Wings in the All-Star Game.

“What I would say is I think it’s a great reward for Tyler for a number of years of hard work and doing a real good job,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He doesn’t want to take the credit, but he deserves the credit. He’s worked real hard to put himself in position where he’s our selection as the All-Star.”

Bernier gave his team a lift by making 34 saves while recording the team’s first shutout of the season. The victory also ended Detroit’s six-game losing streak.

“He’s been our best penalty killer,” center Dylan Larkin said. “He bailed us out a couple of big times (Tuesday). It starts from there. It gives the rest of us confidence. We need both those guys (Bernier and Jimmy Howard) going and kicking and saving pucks.”

The Wings are playing without a number of key performers due to injuries, including forwards Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou.

The Stars are coming off a noteworthy victory, as they rallied to win the Winter Classic over Nashville at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday, 4-2.

A sellout crowd in excess of 85,000 watched Dallas score four unanswered goals, three in the third period.

“If I was out there watching that game or I was watching this on television I would say, ‘That was awesome, man,'” Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said. “The whole thing was awesome.”

Dallas carries a three-game winning streak into its game Friday. The Stars have staged third-period rallies in each of the outings.

“I think it’s the way that the guys buy into the style of play that we have to play,” Stars forward Blake Comeau told the team’s website. “Even if we’re down two or three goals I don’t feel like anyone goes off on their own page. We want to play a hard, good defensive game and we feel like we’re going to get our chances. It’s a good job by us lately of just sticking with it.”

Mantha had a career night against Dallas in the team’s first meeting on Oct. 6 in Detroit. He scored all of the Wings’ goals in a 4-3 victory.

That was part of the Stars’ slow start in which they won just one of their first nine games. Since that point, they’ve gone 22-7-3.

