Stars look to extend win streak at Winnipeg

A lengthy stretch of home games has helped the Dallas Stars overcome their slow start. Now, they need to carry that success onto the road against the Winnipeg Jets, who also have fared well of late.

The Stars will aim to extend their season-high winning streak to five on Sunday when they open a four-game trek through Canada against a Jets’ club that’s earned at least a point in four straight games.

Following a rough 1-7-1 start, Dallas has won seven of eight. Radek Faksa had two goals and Ben Bishop stopped 36 shots as the Stars beat Colorado 4-1 at home Tuesday. Dallas has outscored opponents 16-6 during its four-game winning streak and is 13 for 13 on penalty kills over the past two games.

“I think hockey’s about confidence, and we have lots of confidence right now,” Faksa told the Stars’ official website. “We knew we had a great team, we had to just put a puzzle together – and we did it the last eight games.”

He’s recorded half of his six points in the past two games.

“We have to just keep going and keep winning.”

The Stars have played six of their past seven games at home, which certainly helped the cause. While Dallas has won its past two on the road, it begins a trip through the four Canadian cities in the Western Conference.

In March, Dallas won 5-2 to snap a six-game skid at Winnipeg, which is two points ahead of its Sunday opponent in the Central Division and 3-0-1 over its past four contests. Kyle Connor had a goal with an assist, Mark Scheifele scored his sixth of the season and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves as the Jets overcame an early hole to post a 4-1 home win over Vancouver on Friday.

“I think as the game went on, we just got better all-around,” said Connor, who has three goals and six assists over a seven-game stretch.

“More speed … I think that’s when we’re at our best. The hands follow. You start to think the game at a higher pace, and you see plays more often, too,” he said, per the NHL’s official website.

The Jets have been solid killing penalties of late, keeping opponents to 1 of 11 with the man-advantage over the past five contests. Hellebuyck is 2-0-1 with a 1.30 goals-against average this month, but he has allowed four goals each in losing his past two starts versus Dallas. Jets backup Laurent Brossoit (2-2-0, 4.12 goals-against average this season) never has faced the Stars.

Bishop has yielded a goal in each of his past two starts; he was 3-1-0 with a 2.26 goals-against average against Winnipeg in 2018-19. Backup Anton Khudobin has a 1.13 goals-against average while winning his past three starts this season.

Dallas will be without defenseman John Klingberg (lower-body injury), while fellow injured blue-liners Andrej Sekera and Roman Polak could be available.

Stars center Tyler Seguin has a goal with four assists in the past four games. He had five goals and four assists in the four games against the Jets last season.

Connor, meanwhile, looks to extend his goal streak versus Dallas to five games on Sunday.

