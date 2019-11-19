Slumping Leafs, Knights to hook up

The Vegas Golden Knights can relate to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will bring a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) into their game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Vegas ended a five-game winless streak of its own on Sunday (0-4-1), beating the visiting Calgary Flames 6-0. The winless streak matched the longest in the three-year history of the Golden Knights.

“Thank God this losing streak’s over,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant told reporters after the win against Calgary.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 6-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Penguins played without high-scoring center Sidney Crosby and a few other regulars.

The winless streak is the longest for Toronto since an 0-2-3 stretch from Feb. 23 to March 3, 2017.

“We have to look at each other and get this fixed. No one outside is going to fix it. We have to fix it,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. “We’re all family in there. We have to take a look at each other, hard, and we all have to do a better job. All of us, we have to be way better.”

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares agreed that the turnaround needs to start from within because nobody’s going to come through the dressing room door and rescue them.

“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” he said. “It’s really on us in here to continue to work and figure out what we need to do to. It’s looking yourself in the mirror and making sure you’re giving everything you’ve got every day.”

The last win for the Maples Leafs was a 2-1 overtime victory against the visiting Golden Knights on Nov. 7, which sparked the five-game winless streak for Vegas.

Toronto lost in a shootout to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers two days later, and then dropped back-to-back 5-4 games at the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders.

The losses have grown increasingly one-sided of late, as the Maple Leafs fell 4-2 against the visiting Boston Bruins on Friday before the five-goal loss to the undermanned Penguins on Saturday.

“We want to make sure it stops now, and we want to get back on track,” Toronto forward Auston Matthews said.

Not only should Vegas be boosted by the end of its winless streak, but a few Golden Knights got over some personal humps against the Flames.

Cody Eakin scored his first goal of the season in his 18th game, a long drought for a player who scored 22 for Vegas last season.

Mark Stone, who combined for 33 goals between Vegas and the Ottawa Senators last season, scored his first goal of the month.

William Karlsson also continued his hot streak, collecting two goals and an assist to give him seven points (four goals, three assists) in the past three games.

“That was a pretty good statement by us,” Eakin sad. “We’re in a bit of an uphill climb. One win’s not going to cure the last couple weeks of hard times we’ve gone through.”

The Maple Leafs could continue to be without left wing Trevor Moore, who missed Saturday’s game after leaving Friday against Boston with a shoulder injury. Moore has five points (three goals, two assists) in 21 games this season.

