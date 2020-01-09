Senators look to stop skid, extend series streak over Red Wings

Turnovers and defensive breakdowns have led to a five-game winless streak for the Ottawa Senators. They’ll try to correct their mistakes and end their slide against a team they’ve already defeated twice this season.

The Senators visit Detroit to face the Red Wings on Friday. Ottawa’s most recent victory came on Dec. 23, when it topped Buffalo 3-1.

New Jersey defeated the Senators in overtime on Dec. 29. Ottawa has lost its last four games in regulation, allowing five or more goals each time.

Washington cruised past the Senators 6-1 on Tuesday.

“They started coming in waves because of our turnovers, and I think when you turn the puck over on a team like that with so much world-class talent, they’re going to make you pay,” defenseman Dylan DeMelo told the team’s website.

Ottawa led 1-0 after the first period before surrendering three goals in each of the next two periods.

“The first period was really good. I don’t think we gave them a chance,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “The second period, we turned it over a little bit, but they make you do that, and they put the puck behind us, forechecked us, scored on the chances they got. We fell behind, and then they really came out and stepped on us in the third period.”

The last four opponents all had winning records and hold one of the top four spots in their respective divisions.

“This is a process,” Smith said. “Those are great minutes for our young guys to see how you’ve got to play to get to the level of being the best team in the National Hockey League, and we’ll continue to get better.”

Ottawa plays against the team with the league’s worst record on Friday, in part because the Senators hold a 2-0 lead in the four-game season series.

Ottawa defeated Detroit 5-2 on Oct. 23 and 4-3 on Nov. 19. Forward Anthony Duclair tallied four goals and an assist in those games.

Duclair piled up 11 goals in December but hasn’t scored in his last five appearances.

The Wings have just 11 victories, but three of them have come at Montreal’s expense. They edged the Canadiens 4-3 on Tuesday.

Frans Nielsen, who had just one goal entering the game, scored twice as Detroit won for just the second time in its last 10 games.

“It’s been tough. I feel like I tried to just play my game and work hard every night,” Nielsen told the team’s website. “It was nice to get rewarded.”

Coach Jeff Blashill was happy to see the 35-year-old Nielsen, who has reached double digits in goals the past six seasons, have a big night.

“Scoring is important when you haven’t scored at all,” he said. “Frans for a long time has really worked and competed and he cares a ton. I think his game has been much better after about the first couple of weeks, he just has had no luck production-wise. So, for him to score is real important.”

Detroit scored three times in the third period, with rookie Filip Zadina firing in the game-winner. Zadina also scored in the Wings’ previous game.

“It was huge for our team, because we deserved this win,” he said.

