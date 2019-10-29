Schmaltz’s shootout winner lifts Coyotes over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout to help the Arizona Coyotes beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday night.

Conor Garland and Carl Soderberg scored in regulation for Arizona, which improved to 7-3-1. Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves and stopped all three Sabres attempts in the shootout.

Schmaltz scored the game-winner on a low shot to the glove side.

Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo (9-2-2), which had won four of five. Carter Hutton made 41 saves.

The Coyotes dominated the last part of the game, outshooting the Sabres 30-15 over the final two periods.

