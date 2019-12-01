Provorov scores in OT, Flyers beat Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL (AP)Ivan Provorov scored 31 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers (15-7-5), who were coming off a 6-1 win over Detroit on Friday. Brian Elliott made 39 saves.

The Canadiens (11-9-6) dropped their seventh consecutive game. Tomas Tatar had two goals, and Joel Armia also scored. Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots.

Montreal star Carey Price, who conceded 16 goals in his past three games, rested. Price will start Sunday night at Boston.

Provorov used a nifty move to get around Max Domi before beating Kinkaid for his sixth of the season.

The Canadiens got off to a fast start. Armia stormed down the wing and beat Elliott on the blocker side for his ninth goal 19 seconds into the game. It was Montreal’s first lead in a week.

The teams exchanged three goals in a 72-second span in the second period.

Lindblom tied it with his team-leading 11th at 7:47. He deflected Justin Braun’s shot from along the half wall.

Tatar responded 27 seconds later with his first goal in seven games. The first-line winger blocked Shea Weber’s slap shot with his back before beating an out-of-position Elliott.

Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry gave the puck away needlessly in his own zone, which led to the 2-2 equalizer from Hayes at 8:59 on a top-corner shot from the slot.

Konecny completed a nice passing play between Claude Giroux and Michael Raffl to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead just 1:34 into the third.

The Canadiens put together a quick response. Tatar got his ninth goal just 11 seconds into Provorov’s tripping penalty.

The Canadiens gave up 20 goals in their previous three games, forcing coach Claude Julien to tinker with his defensive pairings.

Montreal recalled defenseman Gustav Olofsson from the minors. The 6-foot-3 Swede, who was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2013, made his Canadiens debut playing alongside rookie Cale Fleury.

NOTES: Montreal Ds Mike Reilly and Brett Kulak were healthy scratches. … Canadiens D Victor Mete left with a lower-body injury. … Phillip Danault recorded his 100th assist in a Canadiens uniform.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

