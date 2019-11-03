Predators aim to end funk, visit Red Wings

The Nashville Predators begin a four-game road trip tied for second place in the Central Division but they’re a little annoyed with themselves.

They dropped a pair of one-goal decisions prior to boarding a plane for Detroit, where they’ll face the reeling Red Wings on Monday.

Following an overtime loss to Calgary, Nashville went into an offensive funk and lost to the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday. The Predators came up empty on three third-period power plays as goalie Juuse Saros’ 28-save effort went to waste.

“We’ve got to be better from the start,” forward Viktor Arvidsson said to NHL.com. “We got going in the second and started to play better — we made a push at the end — but I think our power play needs to step up and get one more or two. We had chances and (Saros) played great, but we’ve got to bring it now.”

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead early in the second and the Predators couldn’t erase the deficit after scoring five goals against the Flames.

“We were chasing the game,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “I actually thought we were at our best parts of the game defensively and fell down 2-0. Kind of unfortunate the way that happened, and then from there you’re pressing. … We missed some opportunities, missed some shots, hit the post a few times and just couldn’t seem to get it to fall (Saturday).”

Nashville collected four consecutive victories prior to the losses. Following their trip to the Midwest, it will make stops in Colorado, San Jose and Vancouver.

“We’ve got to tighten up defensively, play better. But we have a good record, we have a pretty good homestand,” Arvidsson said. “We have to go on the road here and get after it.”

Detroit opened its season with a 5-3 victory at Nashville that included two Tyler Bertuzzi goals. Very little has gone right for the Wings since that night. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games with all but one of those defeats coming in regulation.

They are coming off two awful performances this weekend, getting blown out at Carolina 7-3 and silenced at Florida, 4-0.

Coach Jeff Blashill questioned the effort of some of his players after the latest loss.

“I thought some of our highly-skilled players didn’t compete hard enough tonight,” he said. “Not every guy but enough of them. We didn’t have enough close to our ‘A’ games by our best players for different reasons. Maybe it’s compete, maybe it’s execution. Whatever it might be, we’re relying on our young guys and I’ll just say a lot of our young guys weren’t good enough tonight.”

The Wings have been outscored 46-19 during the 11-game stretch. Top defenseman Danny DeKeyser (lower body) and second-line forward Luke Glendening (hand) are on the injured list, which has contributed to the slide.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt we’ve been fragile,” Blashill said. “We better dig in. We control our confidence. … We’re going to have to find a way to learn from this thing and regroup Monday and play a real game. I thought certainly there was tons of frustration at the end. Probably everybody, including myself.”

–Field Level Media