Breaking News
Multiple agencies using K-9 officers to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Live Now
Democrats wrap up their case against President Trump in Day 4 of the Impeachment Trial

Paralyzed hockey player hired by Los Angeles Kings

NHL
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP)A former Minnesota high school hockey player paralyzed during a game in 2011 says he has achieved a dream of working in the NHL.

Jack Jablonski tweeted Thursday that he has a job as a content coordinator with the Los Angeles Kings working in podcasting, radio and TV.

Jablonski recently graduated from the University of Southern California with a major in communications and interned with the Kings before he was hired full time.

“Thank u to all who have helped me,” Jablonski tweeted.

Jablonski was a student at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, when he injured his spinal cord injury in a game on Dec. 30, 2011. He was hit from behind and sent head-first into the boards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories